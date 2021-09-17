The state Department of Health reported 139 COVID cases linked to Valley schools in the latest seven-day window, a 26 percent increase over last week.
State Health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. It showed 7,215 new cases statewide in children aged 5-18. That total included five in Montour County, 81 in Northumberland County, 27 in Snyder and 26 in Union County.
There were also 13 new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland County. The other three Valley counties all reported positive cases among the same age demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number.
Last week, there were 108 cases among school-age children in the region. Montour County's total is its lowest since the state started reporting the data in mid-August as students returned to school. Northumberland County had 81 cases among school-age children this week, up 22 from a week ago.
In Snyder County, there were more cases among students (27) than the first two weeks the state tracked the data (21) combined. In Union County, there were 26 new cases among students, down from 32 a week ago.
Across Pennsylvania, the number of cases among school-age children increased by more than 34 percent, from 5,371 to 7,215 this week. Since mid-August, there have been 19,838 cases among children age 5-18 and 3,678 among those 0-4.