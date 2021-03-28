The Department of Health reported the state surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, but reported a stark drop in new cases -- just 74 compared to Saturday’s reported total of 7,132, which is the largest increase since Jan. 29.
Later Saturday, Health officials said technical issues prevented them from making their usual mid-day report. They do not typically report on Sunday, however they do update the online dashboard. According to the announcement from the department, full details of the weekend’s data will be included in Monday’s noon update.
The Sunday totals decreased the Valley’s total number of cases by 105, erasing many of the 170 new cases reported on Saturday. Northumberland County saw a decrease of 61 cases, Union County saw a decrease of 33 and Montour dropped 17 while Snyder increased by six.
The statewide death toll increased by 15, enough to surpass the milestone. There were no new deaths in the Valley for the second consecutive day and the third time in the last seven days.
Hospitalizations
While new cases dove, hospitalizations ticked up to 1,856, an increase of 61 -- following an increase of 78 on Saturday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) increased by eight to 366 with 203 (an increase of 3) being treated on ventilators
At Valley hospitals, 32 patients were hospitalized -- nine in ICUs and four on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating one fewer patient (23), two fewer in ICUs (6) and the same (4) on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there were two fewer admitted COVID-19 patients and one fewer in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of admitted patients, patients in ICUs and patients on ventilators remained stagnant at 7, 2 and 0 respectively.
Vaccines
According to the state’s Sunday reporting 70,030 residents received a vaccine on Saturday, including 852 in Susquehanna Valley counties. Of Saturday’s vaccinations, 27,776 completed vaccination coverage for Pennsylvanians.
There were 406 new vaccines administered in Northumberland County, 215 in Snyder County, 129 in Union County and 102 in Montour. To date 33,786 Valley residents and 1.73 million Pennsylvanians have full vaccine coverage. There have been 4.91 million vaccines administered in the state.
On campus
At Bucknell University there ar 12 active cases, an increase of one from Saturday’s report, including nine among students, also an increase of one. Threw ere 44 students in isolation, a decrease of 12 since Saturday and at least the second consecutive day with a decrease of more than 10 students. There were two new positive tests on Saturday, the second consecutive day with a new infection, according to the school’s online dashboard.
At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases, three among students and one among an employee, the same totals as reported Saturday, according to the school’s monitoring dashboard. Since Jan. 21, there have been 93 cases on campus, including 80 among students. The university does not update its dashboard on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
There were 21 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, the same figures as reported Saturday. Nineteen of the cases were among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There was one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the same numbers as reported Saturday. At USP-Allenwood, there were two active staff cases and no active inmate cases, numbers also unchanged from Saturday. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,207 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 17 active cases. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 10 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease. The figures remained unchanged from Saturday’s update.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There were also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is less than five. There have been 327 cumulative cases at the facility, including 99among residents seeking services.
There are also fewer than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are less than five active cases among both clients and employees at the facility.