New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continued to level off Tuesday when the state Department of Health announced 610 new cases along with 119 new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
The 610 cases were the fewest since May 11 and marked the ninth day in a row the state has had fewer than 1,000 new cases. The state has had 63,666 COVID-19 cases since officials began tracking data in March.
The 119 new deaths push the statewide total to 4,624.
Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced another 8,481 negative tests, the largest one-day increase since data were tracked. There have now been 286,034 negative tests across the state.
There were two new confirmed cases in Northumberland County, while Union County had one case removed from its total following further investigation. Locally, since health officials began tracking data in March, there have been 278 cases: 145 in Northumberland County, 50 in Union, 50 in Montour and 33 in Snyder. There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26.
According to state data, 1,853 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, down 32 from Monday afternoon. There are 379 residents on a ventilator, down nine from Monday. In Montour County, eight patients are being treated on ventilators.
Restaurant reopening
Country Cupboard in Lewisburg will reopen beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business, located on Hafer Road off Route 15, will welcome customers for the first time in two months, according to an announcement on the company’s website and Facebook page.
“After two long months, the day is finally here! We are pleased to announce that our Gift Shops, Greenhouse, Bakery, and HomeStyle To Go will be reopening to welcome you through our doors again!” the announcement said. “While we are unable to open our dining rooms at this time, we will be offering a limited carry-out menu and Bakery selections for you to enjoy at your dining room table.”
Spring merchandise will be available in the store’s gift shops and the greenhouse has hanging baskets, roses and perennials, according to the announcement.
“The Country Cupboard Family has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to welcome you through our doors again,” store officials said.
Operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Country Cupboard will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
Operators will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 570-523-3211 to answer questions and accept advanced orders.
More reopening?
The state House cast divided votes in favor of two bills that would reopen restaurants under certain conditions in the yellow or green phases but not the most restrictive red phase areas of Pennsylvania’s reopening map.
Republican supporters said positive trends in new infections made it safe to act, while Democratic opponents argued the legislation will put people’s health at risk.
One bill would allow outdoor seating only; the other would permit indoor seating at 50% of normal capacity.
“This can be done in a safe manner, should be done in a safe manner,” said Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, the bills’ prime sponsor.
Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, argued that opening restaurants through the legislation could tie Wolf’s hands if new cases spike.
Both proposals were sent to the state Senate for its consideration.