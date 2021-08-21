The state Department of Health reported 3,637 new infections of COVID-19 on Saturday, the most since April 28.
It marked the ninth time in 10 days the state surpassed 2,000 new infections and the second time in three days over 3,000, a mark that hasn't been reached since April. The last time so many Pennsylvanians were infected was April 28, when 3686 new cases were reported.
There were 33 new infections in the Valley, including 17 in Northumberland County, seven in Snyder County, five in Montour and four in Union.
The countywide database updated daily by the state Department of Health had the same number of cases in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday — 156,570 — as Thursday. Allegheny County reported 286 new infections, most in the state.
Statewide there were 16 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the second day with fewer than 20 after three consecutive days with more than 20.
To date 11,996,079 vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania, including 5,871,471 full vaccinations, 82,150 in Valley counties
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, 1,388 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 62 from Thursday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 260 over the past five days.
Of those hospitalized, 352 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 16 from Friday's report. There were 166 patients on ventilators, up two.
Out of the 42 patients in Valley medical facilities — the same as Thursday — there are 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital and two at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating five patients on ventilators, down once since Friday, and there is one patient on a ventilator in Union County, an increase of one.
There were 28 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, even with Friday's report. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,224 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases or deaths added to local data released on Saturday.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 223 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 270 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
The number of active cases at Valley prisons remained steady on Friday. There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and one staff case at SCI-Coal Township in the latest data released from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
There are 38 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report, down two from Friday. There are 23 inmate cases statewide, down four from Friday.
There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP Allenwood, 426 staffers and 1,626 inmates are fully vaccinated, an increase of 19 inmates over the previous day. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 585 inmates are vaccinated, up 10 inmates.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the female juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the male juvenile detention center in Montour County. On Friday, the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville reported less than five staff cases at the male facility and none at the female facility. But, as of Saturday, there were less than five staff cases at the female unit and none at the male unit.