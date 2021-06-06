The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 402 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the second consecutive day with fewer than 500 new cases.
Of that total, there were only five new cases in the Valley, all in Northumberland County.
There were five new COVID-19-related deaths statewide and no new deaths in the Valley as the state continued its vaccination effort.
DOH officials did not update vaccination data on Saturday, but did update its dashboard on Sunday. The state said late last week that it would begin providing a weekend update at midday on Monday’s beginning this week. The Sunday vaccine updated included 1,609 new vaccinations in Valley counties -- 1,126 of which were second doses providing full inoculation against the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, 60,933 second doses and 37,368 first doses were administered between Friday and Saturday, according to the Sunday data report.
To date, more than 10.8 million vaccines have been administered in the state and 154,220 shots have been given in the four Valley counties.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania reported a sharp decrease in hospitalizations on Sunday after a slight uptick on Saturday.
According to state officials, 767 patients were hospitalized on Sunday, 88 patients fewer than Saturday, a decrease of more than 20 percent. Of those patients, 180 were in intensive care units (ICUs) -- a decrease of 63 patients or more than 25 percent -- and 101 were on ventilators, a decrease of 14.
In Valley health care facilities, 34 patients were being treated in hospitals, 12 in ICUs and three on ventilators.
Geisinger in Danville had 27 patients, eight in ICUs and all of the Valley’s ventilator cases. Four patients were admitted at Shamokin, one in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, all three patients being treated were in the ICU.
All of those figures were identical to Friday’s and Saturday’s midday reports from the state.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County -- sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic -- there was one total active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the same number as reported on Saturday.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There are no active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, mimicking Saturday’s report. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State were the same as reported Saturday.