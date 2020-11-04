Pennsylvania reported 2,795 new coronavirus infections today, the second-highest one-day total since the state began tracking the virus, and 36 more cases were reported in Valley counties.
The total, which pushes the state’s running tally to 217,666 cases, was 80 less than the record-high of 2,875 set yesterday.
There were also 35 new deaths in the state, pushing the state total to 8,890. It’s the second-highest daily death toll total in the state since Oct. 9, trailing only the 44 new deaths reported Oct. 29.
No new deaths in the Valley were linked to the coronavirus. There were 17 new cases in Northumberland County, 11 in Snyder County, seven in Union County and one in Montour. There have been 3,243 total cases in the Valley, 781 of them linked to long-term care facilities, according to the state’s nursing home database which updates on Tuesdays.
On Wednesday, the state reported 114 more residents are hospitalized and being treated for the virus. Of the 1,531 being treated in hospitals statewide, 139 are on ventilators -- and increase of 5 since Tuesday -- and 23 are in Valley hospitals -- an increase of one.
There are 19 patients, six on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and two patients each at Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities.
There are 20 active cases — 19 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update on Monday. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, here have been 535 cases in Northumberland Countylong-term care facilities (406 patients, 109 staffers), 101 in Montour County (81 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 19 staffers) and 46 in Union County (36 residents, 10 staffers). The state updates their long-term care facility database weekly on Tuesdays.
Prisons
There were slight increases at Valley state and federal correctional facilities on Wednesday.
There were three new cases at federal prisons and two new cases at the state prison in Coal Township according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and state Department of Corrections websites, respectively.
There are 109 active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, including 104 inmates.
At four federal facilities in Union County, there are 26 active case, 11 among inmates. Allenwood’s medium security site, with 15 cases, 11 in staff members, has the highest total. There are three active inmate cases and two staff worker cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and four active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 215 cases at the federal prisons, including 200 among inmates.
University cases
Bucknell University has 61 students in quarantine Wednesday morning, down from 72 on Tuesday. The school has had 31 total cases on campus. There are just two active cases, down from 9 on Tuesday.
Susquehanna University had no new cases over the past week and there are no active cases on campus. There have been 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence has been released from all quarantine protocols.
Bloomsburg University updates three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays but had not updated as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to its last report, the school had three active cases among students, with one quarantining on campus and two off-campus. There have been 369 cases at the university, including 365 in students.