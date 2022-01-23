The state Department of Health, on Sunday, reported its smallest increase of COVID-19 cases since Dec. 28.
The 12,333 new infections included 254 in the Valley counties, the 16th time in seven days with at least that many in the Valley. The total ended a string of five consecutive days with at least 355 in the region.
Since Dec. 28, the state has recorded 583,967 new infections, breaking the record for daily cases multiple times over that stretch. The surge has made January the most-infectious month of the 23-month pandemic with 536,076, which is 236,572 more than the No. 2 month, which was December 2021.
This is also the fifth-deadliest month of the pandemic, with 2,833 deaths linked to the virus. There were 51 new deaths reported Sunday, but none in the Valley counties.
There were 144 new infections reported in Northumberland County, 37 in both Montour and Snyder counties and 36 in Union County. The Union County total was the smallest increase since Jan. 4.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide continued their decline on Sunday, with 195 fewer patients being treated for the virus. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 14, hospitalizations skyrocketed by 3,157. Since Jan. 15 they have decreased by 1,177
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.12 percent — only 16 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were 5 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 93.4 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot. Pennsylvania has administered 18,029,144 shots, including 2.9 million boosters. The vaccine dashboard showed it had updated mid-day Sunday, but the numbers had not changed.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 6,339 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 195 from Saturday. It was the eighth time in nine days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained high — there were 1,026 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 14 from Saturday's report, and 625 were breathing using ventilators, down 17.
There were 184 patients hospitalized locally on Sunday, an increase of two -- one each at Geisinger in Danville and Geisinger Shamokin.
There were 128 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 21 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 35 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 32 patients in the ICU -- down five from Saturday's report -- and 23 on a ventilator -- up three. Shamokin had seven in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were nine patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator, the same numbers as reported Saturday.
Systemwide at Geisinger, 293 of 365 COVID patients hospitalized were not vaccinated. Of the 72 who were fully vaccinated, 51 had not had a shot in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU, 61 are not fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 who were fully vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days. Forty-one of the 45 patients on ventilators at Geisinger were not fully vaccinated, and the four that were vaccinated had not received a shot in at least 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township and the federal prisons in Union County remained steady on Sunday.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 79 active inmate cases and six staff infections, the same numbers as reported Saturday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 145 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases for the second consecutive day. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 47 inmate cases, which is up 39 since Jan. 20 but unchanged from Saturday's report. There were 16 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood, also the same numbers as reported Saturday.
There were 34 inmate cases and 41 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,608 inmate cases and 801 staff cases, the same numbers as reported Saturday. They increased by 213 combined on Saturday.
There were 44 staff cases and eight resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same figures as reported by the state Department of Human Services on Saturday. There were 16 staff cases and eight client cases at Danville State Hospital, an increase of at least four client cases. No youth cases were reported at the boys or girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and no staff cases at the boys unit.
The state Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.