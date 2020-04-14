Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the state Health Department to obtain specific information regarding residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Shambach said he signed the agreement Monday and hopes the information will be available to him at the end of the week.
"I'm not happy it took this long to get the information but it's definitely going to be helpful," he said. "I can't protect first responders if I can't give them information."
Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle confirmed that the agency has begun to provide information to county EMA officials and that the state is requiring the local officials to agree not to release the information publicly.
"Officials are being asked to sign an agreement to not disclose this information outside of the intended use, to protect first responders. This does include not releasing this information publicly,” he said. "The Department of Health is working on efforts to determine what data can be shared publicly on a more local level, and will share that if available.”
Shambach and other county officials have been critical of the state's lack of transparency regarding the coronavirus outbreak. All positive cases, including the one coronavirus-related death of a Snyder County resident, have been disclosed on the state website.
Shambach has argued that the lack of information has put first responders at risk. He said he's pushed for the information to be released under the Ryan White Care Act, first established in 1990, which allows first responders to be informed if they are in contact with potentially life-threatening diseases.
On March 27, the Centers for Disease Control added COVID-19 to the act.
Under the non-disclosure agreement, Shambach said he will receive specific information about people who have tested positive for the disease, including names and addresses. He will be allowed only to release information, at his discretion, to first responders who may be or have been exposed to COVID-19.
CNHI reporter John Finnerty contributed to this story.