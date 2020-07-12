Six more Valley residents tested positive for COVID-19 and one more died due to the disease, according to the latest data released today by the state Department of Health (DOH).
A resident from Northumberland County died due to COVID-19 and the county added three new cases. Montour County added two new cases and Union County added a confirmed case. No other counties reported a new death. Fifteen Valley residents have died due to the novel coronavirus.
The state reported 577 new cases, the smallest increase since Monday. The state is averaging 827 new cases per day in the last six days. The state said the surge was largely due to increases in Allegheny County -- where Pittsburgh is located -- and Philadelphia County.
Valley counties now have 596 confirmed cases of the virus: 345 in Northumberland County, 99 in Union County, 79 in Montour County and 72 in Snyder County. According to state data, 13,394 county residents have tested negative for the virus. Montour County reports 4,9there have been 13 negative tests, followed by Northumberland County (4,360), Union (3,054) and Snyder (1,067). Across the state, 829,018 negative tests and an estimated 77% of patients have recovered, according to DOH.
Six more Pennsylvania residents are now hospitalized with the virus, pushing the total to 652. There are 91 residents on ventilators, the same number that appeared in yesterday’s data release.
Valley cases at long-term care facilities were unchanged from Saturday’s report -- 59 residents (including 55 in Northumberland County) and 11 workers (including 9 in Northumberland County) have tested positive.
On Saturday, Pennsylvania added four more states to its travel quarantine list aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19. Neighboring Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma were added to a list that includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Residents who have traveled to the states are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days up their return to Pennsylvania.