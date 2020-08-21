Residents transferred out of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as medical professionals worked to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

According to the Department of Health, 31 residents transferred out of the facility as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Press Secretary Nate Wardle said 16 residents were bound for Geisinger facilities, 10 to the Lehigh Valley Health Network and five to facilities within the UPMC system.

"Many of these are individuals who have tested positive. The facilities are taking the proper infection control protocols to protect residents and staff," Wardle said.

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 remain at the facility, Wardle said. He didn't have a count available.

The State Long-Term Care Ombudsman worked with the Health Department to "prioritize protection of residents’ rights and quality of care for all residents through mitigation and response efforts," according to a previously released press release.

The Health Department’s most recently available figures show 73 residents and 36 staffers tested positive.

The state appointed a temporary manager at the facility, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, which reports directly to the state. The move was made due to unspecified “deficiencies found at the facility.” The state won’t yet elaborate on what those deficiencies are, Wardle said.

A representative of the nursing facility’s owner, Bedrock Care of New York, said Wednesday that 16 residents died since the outbreak presented at the beginning of August. Bedrock representatives didn’t respond to an email Friday requesting an update and an interview with the facility’s chief administrator.

The state’s fatality count remains at 13 and wouldn’t be updated to reflect additional deaths until next week.

Medical professionals from Geisinger along with members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and a Department of Health contractor, General Healthcare Resources, are helping make up for staffing shortages at the facility.