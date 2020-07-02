There were 832 additional COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday — including 233 in Allegheny County — marking the largest one-day increase in more than a month statewide.
Six new Valley cases — at least one in each county — were part of the latest dataset released from the state Department of Health, which says 88,074 Pennsylvania residents have had the novel coronavirus. Officials in Allegheny County tweeted out this morning it had 233 new cases today.
The 832 cases represent the largest one-day increase since there were 866 cases on May 22. The state estimates 78 percent of those testing positive have already recovered. On Thursday, state health officials announced two new cases in Northumberland and Union counties and one each in Montour and Snyder.
“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
The state also announced 25 new deaths on Thursday, pushing the total to 6,712.
There were 632 patients hospitalized statewide while 103 patients are being treated with ventilators.
There have now been 551 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 316 in Northumberland County, 93 in Union, 75 in Montour and 67 in Snyder. There were no new deaths announced on Thursday.
There also have been 47 confirmed cases among residents and 8 among workers at two long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. Two workers also previously tested positive at separate Union County facilities along with one patient. The state also announced one resident of a Snyder County facility has tested positive.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties.
Approximately 6,706 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.