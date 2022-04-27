COVID-19 hospitalizations saw another sharp increase on Wednesday and the state Department of Health registered the most new coronavirus cases in one day in two months.
Statewide, health officials added 2,173 new cases on Wednesday, the largest increase since Feb. 26. That total includes 47 new cases in the Valley — and 30 in Union County.
In addition to Union County's new cases, which include two cases at Bucknell University and one at the U.S. Penitentiary in Allenwood, there were 13 new cases in Northumberland County, three in Montour and one in Snyder. It is the first case in Snyder County in four days, while Northumberland County has registered 13 cases on consecutive days.
Health officials linked 13 more deaths to the virus statewide. None of them were in Valley counties. There have been no COVID deaths in the Valley over the past week.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 23 percent, deaths were down 31 percent and hospitalizations were up 14 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 21 percent, while deaths were down 20 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up five percent in the last week.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Tioga County was seeing high levels of COVID, while Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had medium levels. It is the first time in six weeks at least one county had high levels. Nationally, there were 40 counties with high levels of COVID, 228 with medium and 2,956 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 77.7 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 586 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 48 in one day and 85 over two days. It was the largest one-day increase in hospitalizations since Jan. 14.
There were 60 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 36 were breathing using ventilators, up five
There were 12 patients hospitalized locally. There were 11 patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Three COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus are being treated in the ICU, and one is on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There is one new inmate case at USP-Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Wednesday, there were 46 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 25 were at Level 2 and 27 were at Level 3.
The four prisons — three in Allenwood and one at Lewisburg — are now at Level 2 operations following weeks at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were no active COVID-19 cases at any state facility in the Valley overseen by the Department of Human Services (DHS). For several weeks, there had been at least one case among staffers at Selinsgrove State Center. There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were nine inmate cases and another 21 staff cases, both up slightly from Tuesday. Statewide, three prisons have inmate cases, and 14 have staff cases.