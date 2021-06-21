New COVID-19 cases dropped to numbers not seen since the early days of the pandemic on Monday with the state Department of Health registering 129 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest total since March 22, 2020.
Monday marked the seventh consecutive day the new total has been lower than the previous day and was the third consecutive day with fewer than 200 new cases. Statewide there was one new death announced on Monday.
In the Valley there are two new cases, one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. Montour County has not had a new case in nine days, while Union County has one case over the last four days. There was one death in Northumberland County linked to the coronavirus, the 599th in the Valley since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 16 on Monday. As of Monday morning, 406 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 93 in intensive care units and 67 on ventilators.
In the Valley, there are 14 patients being treated in local hospitals, 10 at Geisinger-Danville, and two each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Th only two patients being treated on ventilators in the region are at Geisinger in Danville.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Monday morning, the same number as reported for nearly two weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,445 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five. Since March 2020, there have been 104 resident and 252 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 resident and 37 staff cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months.
In the latest state, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,066 residents and 269 staffers who have tested positive, along with 200 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.