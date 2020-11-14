For the fifth consecutive day, Pennsylvania set a record for new daily coronavirus cases today with 5,551 new infections, an increase of 20.
The state has reported 259,938 cases to date and estimates 70 percent of them have recovered. A week ago that number was 74 percent. There have been 51,911 cases in November, making up 19.9 percent of the total cases in the state since the pandemic began in March. The 31,935 cases in the last week represents 12.2 percent of the total.
There were 107 new cases in Susquehanna Valley counties, according to the state Department of Health, pushing the total in the Valley to 3,933. There were 44 new cases in Union County, 32 in Northumberland County, 27 in Snyder County and four in Montour County.
The state reported 50 new deaths linked to the virus, the third time in nine days there were at least 50 new deaths. Before this stretch, the state’s last day of 50 or more deaths linked to the virus was June 24. No new deaths were reported in Valley counties.
Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased again today, jumping by 60 to 2,374. There are also 22 more patients with the virus who are on ventilators. That total is now 248.
In Valley hospitals, there are 75 patients hospitalized, 25 of them in intensive care units and seven of them on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 48 patients, 20 of them in the ICU and seven on ventilators, the same numbers reported Friday. There are 10 patients, two in the ICU, at Geisinger Shamokin and 17 patients (an increase of two), three in the ICU, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients at the Shamokin or Lewisburg facilities are on ventilators, according to the state.
Universities
The increase in Valley numbers is likely linked to increases at colleges. Bucknell and Susquehanna universities have 80 active cases between them -- 47 at SU and 33 at BU. There have been 125 confirmed cases (64 at Bucknell) at the schools. No student residences are under quarantine rules at Susquehanna. Thirty students at Bucknell are in isolation.
Bloomsburg University reported five new student cases on Friday. The school, which saw an August oubreak that forced online-only instruction, reports updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There have been 13 new cases at the school this month. One student is isolating on campus, four are off campus and four went home. Since classes started in August the school has had 380 total cases, including five in employees.
To date there have been 1,925 cases and 117 deaths in Northumberland County, 966 cases and 12 deaths in Union County, 678 cases and 18 deaths in Snyder County and 364 cases and 13 deaths in Montour County.
Prisons
There are 41 active cases at Union County federal prisons, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood United States Penitentiary (USP), there are 36 inmate cases and one staff case. At Allenwood’s medium security facility, two inmates are positive. At USP-Lewisburg, there are two staff members with active virus infections.
There have been 238 cases at three Allentown and one Lewisburg facility to date.
According to the state Department of Corrections, there are 932 active cases in state prisons, including 591 among inmates. There are nine at the State Correctional Institute in Coal Township, four among inmates.
Valley schools
A staff member at Line Mountain Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell reported Friday morning. The last day the staff member was in school was Nov. 6. The district is currently working with the employee and the Department of Health. Extensive contact tracing was conducted by the administration, which yielded no quarantines at this time. The district used DOH resources when completing the contact tracing.
On Thursday, Danville Area School District announced it was moving to a virtual learning model beginning Nov. 19, with a return to school from Dec. 7 to Dec. 22, then a return to virtual from Jan. 4-8. Visit the school district’s website, danville.k12.pa.us for the most up-to-date information regarding the plan.