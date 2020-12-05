Pennsylvania set a record for new COVID-19 cases again on Saturday, the third day in a row, and Montour County's recent growth continued with another 201 cases in the state's smallest county.
According to the state Department of Health, there were another 12,884 cases across Pennsylvania on Saturday, 1,121 more than the previous record set Friday. There were also another 149 deaths, including three in the Valley.
In Montour County, the 201 cases on Saturday gives the county 506 new cases over the past four days. From March 21, the day Montour County had its first case, until Dec. 1, there were 476 total cases.
Locally, there were 356 new cases. Along with Montour's total, there were 88 new cases in Northumberland County, 41 in Union and 26 in Union County. There were two new deaths in Northumberland County and one in Snyder.
As of noon Saturday, there were 5,272 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, 42 more than Friday. Of that total, there are now 1,063 state residents being treated in intensive care units — down two — and 573 being treated on ventilators, down 23. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there are 702 adult ICU beds open across the state.
The number of patients hospitalized locally dropped by nine to 143 on Saturday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 93 patients — down seven — including 24 in the ICU, an increase of two since Friday. The hospital was also treating 11 patients on ventilators, down three. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 15 patients being treated, including three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 35 patients hospitalized including nine in the ICU and two on ventilators. Evangelical has seven fewer patients hospitalized in the most recent data release.
Nursing homes
The number of active cases at two area nursing homes continues to rise.
With their latest updates made Friday evening, there are now 209 active cases at long-term care facilities in Watsontown and Mount Carmel, an increase of 33 since Friday.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 89 of 125 residents have tested positive. There are also 50 active staff cases at the facility with 14 tests results pending.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 54 active resident cases and 16 active staff cases.
There have been at least 1,077 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 799 cases (637 residents and 162 staffers) along with 115 deaths. Snyder County has had 119 cases (100 residents, 19 staffers) and 15 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 105 cases (84 residents, 21 staffers) and eight deaths at three locations. There have been 64 cases (51 residents, 13 staffers) and three deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Since March, there have been 2,991,640 negative tests statewide, including 20,145 in Union County, 17,888 in Northumberland County, 9,488 in Montour County and 6,813 in Snyder County. There were 282 negative tests in Montour County since Friday.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township continues to rise along with care facilities in Danville and Selinsgrove.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are now 65 active cases — 38 inmates and 27 staffers, an increase of four new cases. Statewide, there are now 2,598 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 1,766 inmates.
There are 44 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday and 14 active resident cases. While the resident cases remained steady, there are eight new staff cases at the facility. There is also one more staff case at the Danville State Hospital, which has nine active cases.
SCI-Coal Township reported four new active cases at the facility. There are now 61 active cases, 36 among inmates. On Friday, there were four new cases among staffers. In 24 state prisons, there were 2,378 cases, including 1,654 among inmates.
Active cases at federal prison facilities are dropping. As of Saturday morning, there are 104 total active cases across four facilities, down from 252 on Wednesday and 171 on Friday.
There are now three active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 10 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 77 active cases, 10692 among inmates. At the low-security site there is one active inmate case and six staffers. USP-Lewisburg seven active staff cases.