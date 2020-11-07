A day after Pennsylvania had more than 3,000 cases for the first time, the state surged again Saturday with 4,035 cases, including 52 new cases in the Valley.
Locally, each county had at least nine new cases. Since March, there have been 227,985 cases statewide, including 3,399 in the Valley.
Saturday's total shattered Friday's record of 3,384. It marked the 33rd day in a row with at least 1,000 cases in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Pennsylvania had 2,060 cases, a total that has almost doubled in five days. There have been at least 2,000 cases for 11 of the past 12 days.
The state Department of Health also announced another 40 deaths statewide, a number that pushed the state total to 9,015. One of those deaths was in Montour County, the county's first since Oct. 27 and 12th overall.
The state estimates 74 percent of patients have recovered. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 there were 301,056 tests with 17,690 positive cases in Pennsylvania.
The number of hospitalizations also increased by 90 to 1,687 across the state. There are 157 patients being treated on ventilators, an increase of 10. Hospitalization numbers remained steady in the Valley. Thirty-two residents are in Valley hospitals. There are 20 patients, seven on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and five patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities.
Locally, there are 52 more cases of the novel coronavirus, including 15 in Northumberland and Union counties, 13 in Snyder and nine in Montour.
Since March, there have been 3,399 cases in the Valley: 1,719 in Northumberland, 785 in Union, 562 in Snyder and 333 in Montour County
Of the Valley's cases, 790 of them are linked to long-term care facilities, according to the state’s nursing home database.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, there have been 544 cases at 10 Northumberland County long-term care facilities (412 patients, 132 staffers), 101 in Montour County (81 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 16 staffers) and 46 in Union County (36 residents, 10 staffers). There were no new cases at Valley nursing homes Saturday.
Of the Valley's 153 deaths, 128 are tied to long-term care facilities.
Prisons
According to the state Department of Correction's COVID dashboard, there are now 23 active cases at the prison, including 18 inmates and five staffers. That is 100 fewer active cases than Friday. Statewide, there are 605 active cases, including 368 inmates.
At four federal facilities in Union County, there were just 11 active cases, eight among inmates. Allenwood’s medium-security site has 4 cases, all among inmates. There are four active inmate cases and one staff worker case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and no active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 215 cases at the federal prisons, including 200 among inmates.
University cases
Bloomsburg University reported two new student cases and a new employee case on Friday, the most new cases in an update since Oct. 7. The school reports updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Two students and one employee are isolating off-campus and two student with the virus went home. There have been 372 cases at the university, including 365 among students.
Bucknell University in Lewisburg reported four active cases — three in students — a decrease of six cases since Wednesday. There have been 33 cases at the university, 26 in students. There were 60 students isolating on campus as of Friday morning.
At Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, no new cases were reported in a Friday update. The school has no active cases and has had 14 cases total. No student residences are being quarantined.