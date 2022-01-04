The state Department of Health shattered the record for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and hospitalizations for the coronavirus increased by more than 300 statewide.
State Health officials recorded 24,850 new cases on Tuesday, the fourth time in time in the past week a record has been set. Pennsylvania has had at least 20,000 cases three times in the last five days and more than 17,000 cases for eight consecutive days. The seven highest one-day increases in cases have been over the past seven days.
Statewide, there were also 169 more deaths linked to the coronavirus, including seven in the Valley. Tuesday's state data show five Northumberland County residents have died from COVID, along with one each in Snyder and Union counties. The state Department of Corrections reported two deaths of inmates at SCI-Coal Township in its latest report.
The Valley recorded 192 new infections on Tuesday, the eighth consecutive day with at least 100 new cases and the 30th time since Dec. 1 to reach that mark. There have been 665 cases so far in January, more than 166 per day locally.
There were 95 new infections in Northumberland County, 53 in Snyder County, 28 in Union and 16 in Montour.
Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forest County, in northwestern Pennsylvania, is reporting high transmission.
Nationwide, 91.34 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.43 percent were showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report on Tuesday, 5,976 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 347 from Monday and more than 560 over two days. COVID hospitalizations statewide are up more than 700 since Jan. 1.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also increased — there were 1,034 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 30 from Monday — and 621 were breathing using ventilators, up 15.
There were 199 patients hospitalized locally, up three from Monday.
There were 132 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 19 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 48 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 47 patients in the ICU — up five and 29 on a ventilator. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were nine patients in the ICU — up four from Monday — and one on a ventilator. The hospital is reporting 35 of 48 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, along with all nine in the ICU and the patient being treated on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 146 active COVID cases in federal prisons in Union County — down a dozen from Monday.
BOP officials reported 94 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, 35 at the medium-security unit and one inmate case at the low-security facility. There was also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit. There were also 12 inmate cases at USP Lewisburg, up three from previous reports.
There were three inmate cases and 13 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), both level with previous reports. Statewide, there were 148 inmate cases — up three — and 303 staff cases, up 58 from Monday.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals. All COVID infection data at the state facilities were the same as reported Saturday.