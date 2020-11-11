Seventy new COVID-19 cases in the Valley are a part of another record-setting day of cases across Pennsylvania on Wednesday as the state Department of Health announced 4,711 new cases.
Wednesday marked the third time in five days there were at least 4,000 new cases statewide. The previous high was 4,361 cases, set Tuesday. There were also another 59 deaths statewide.
Since Nov. 1, there have been 35,341 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 243,368 cases with state officials estimating 74 percent of those testing positive have already recovered.
The state also surged to passed 2,000 hospitalizations. There are now 2,080 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19, including 193 on ventilators. It marks an increase of 148 hospitalizations and four being treated on ventilators since Tuesday. Fifty residents are being treated for the virus in Valley hospitals, a number that remained steady on Tuesday. There are 32 patients, seven on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities. The state peaked in April with more than 2,800 patients hospitalized, but dropped below 450 in late September.
In the Valley, there are 28 new cases in Northumberland County, 26 in Snyder, 10 in Union and six in Montour counties. Most of the local increases are tied to prisons and college campuses.
Susquehanna University announced Tuesday night it will shift to remote learning for the rest of the semester after 21 cases of COVID-19 have emerged on campus over the past few days.
According to the university's COVID dashboard, there are 21 active cases on campus, all of which have been confirmed since the weekend. There have been 35 total cases since the semester began back in August. Fourteen individuals are in isolation.
For the fall semester, students returned to campus is waves scheduled two weeks apart to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Students are scheduled to leave campus next week for Thanksgiving break. They will not return until the delayed spring semester starts.
At Bucknell University, there are 28 active cases of the novel coronavirus and 37 individuals are in isolation. Twenty of the active cases are among students.
There are 31 new active COVID-19 cases among inmates at USP-Allenwood according to the latest update from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The bureau's COVID-19 dashboard shows 34 active inmate cases and one active staff member case as of 8 a.m. On Tuesday morning, there were three inmate cases and one staff case.
There are no active cases at Allenwood's medium-security location. There are no active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 275 cases at the Valley federal prisons, including 245 among inmates. Of those cases, 238 are no longer active.
Since March, there have been 3,656 cases in the Valley: 1,819 in Northumberland County, 868 in Union County, 617 in Snyder and 352 in Montour County,
Of the Valley's cases, 800 of them are linked to long-term care facilities, according to the state’s nursing home database. Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, there have been 552 cases at 10 Northumberland County long-term care facilities (417 patients, 135 staffers), 102 in Montour County (82 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 16 staffers) and 47 in Union County (37 residents, 10 staffers). There were no new cases at Valley nursing homes in the latest data release.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley on Wednesday.