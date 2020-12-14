Pennsylvania neared 500,000 COVID-19 cases on the day the first vaccines arrived in hospitals across the United States
The Department of Health announced 7,962 cases on Monday — including 184 in the Valley. Additionally, there were 55 new deaths — the fewest in more than a week — across the state, including one death in Northumberland County.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized surpassed 6,000 on Monday. As of noon, there were 6,026 residents in hospitals across Pennsylvania, including 174 in three Valley locations. There were 400 residents hospitalized on Sept. 20.
There are also 1,249 state residents being treated in intensive care units across the state and 697 on ventilators. There are 697 adult ICU beds available across the state according to the DOH. Locally, there are five fewer residents hospitalized Monday than on Sunday. There are 119 patients being treated at Geisinger's main campus in Danville, including 38 in the ICU and 18 on ventilators. Geisinger has 11 adult ICU beds open. At Geisinger-Shamokin, nine patients are being treated, including one in the ICU. The hospital has one ICU bed open. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 46 residents are being treated, including 10 in the ICU and two on ventilators. The hospital has five open ICU beds.
Across the region on Monday, there were 76 new cases in Northumberland County, 50 in Montour, 39 in Union and 19 in Snyder. There were 23 counties with at least 100 new cases.
Nursing homes
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive, one has successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Friday. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 42 of them have returned to work. There are two tests pending at the facility. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there are 50 active cases, 28 among residents and 22 among staff, according to a facility report. There have been 136 confirmed cases at the center, including 88 among residents.
There have been at least 1,248 cases at Valley nursing homes, up 14 from Sunday. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 909 cases (720 residents and 189 staffers) along with 131 deaths. Snyder County has had 123 cases (104 residents, 19 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 121 cases (95 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 95 cases (74 residents, 21 staffers) and five deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
At the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, there are 77 active cases — 45 inmates and 32 staffers. Statewide, there were 4,060 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 2,927 inmates.
There remains 74 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center including 20 people receiving services and 54 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 13 resident and 11 staff active cases. There were also at least 10 active COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including eight staffers at the female unit.
There are 143 cases across the four federal prison locations in Union County.
There were 32 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 23 inmates and nine staffers
There are no active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 14 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 61 active cases, 47 among inmates. While there is one fewer staff case at USP-Lewisburg (7), there are 29 active inmate cases at the prison.