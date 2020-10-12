Pennsylvania had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in both days over the weekend according to two-day totals released from the state Department of Health Monday morning. There were 39 additional cases in the Valley over the weekend, while seven more deaths in the region were attributed to the novel coronavirus.
State health officials confirmed 1,166 cases on Sunday and 1,088 today, the seventh day in a row of at least 1,000 new cases. There have now been 173,304 cases since March and state officials say 81 percent of those residents have already recovered.
Locally, there were 15 new cases on Sunday and 24 today. On Sunday, there were five new cases in Snyder and Northumberland counties, three in Union and two in Montour. Today, there are 11 new cases in Union, six in Northumberland, three in Snyder and two in Montour.
There were another seven deaths added to Valley totals over the weekend, including six in Northumberland and one in Snyder. Statewide, there are another 24 deaths over the weekend; there have been 8,368 deaths statewide and 111 in the Valley (88 in Northumberland, 11 in Snyder, seven in Union and five in Montour).
Since March, there have been 2,560 cases in the Valley, including 1,276 in Northumberland County, 611 in Union, 428 in Union and 245 in Montour. Of that total, 699 are linked to 16 long-term care facilities in the region. There were no new cases tied to long-term care facilities over the weekend.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 163 active cases combined at nursing homes in Montour and Northumberland counties. There are 113 active cases — 87 residents and 26 employees — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County. There are also 50 active cases — 36 residents and 14 staffers — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township. The National Guard ended its mission at Mountain View last week and are scheduled to leave Grandview today.
Of the Valley’s cases, 699 are tied to 16 long-term care facilities. Northumberland County has had 510 total cases in long-term care facilities since March (389 residents 121 staffers). There have been 69 total cases in Montour County — 53 residents and 16 staffers.
Since March, 79 residents and 15 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations have been infected.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications decreased by seven to 725 on Monday There also are 81 residents on ventilators — a decrease of 14 since Saturday, including five in the Valley. Locally, there are 47 residents hospitalized, including 30 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 11 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators.
There are still 92 active cases at two federal prisons in Allenwood, including 92 inmates and 10 staffers.
According to the state Department of Human Services, there are five active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center.