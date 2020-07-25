State health officials reported another 1,054 COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the third time in five days with more than 1,000 cases — as the state surpassed 1 million negative tests.
There were 10 local cases on Saturday with at least one each county. Of the 13 deaths announced statewide, none were in the Valley.
The statewide total is now 106,625 cases, including 674 in the Valley since DOH officials began tracking data in March. The Department of Health also announced there have been 1,016,705 negative tests.
There were 10 new cases in the Valley: Four in Northumberland County, three in Union, two in Montour and one in Snyder.
The state Department of Health also announced another 13 deaths statewide. Of the 7,113 deaths statewide, state officials have attributed 4,850 of them to long-term care facilities. There was no change in long-term care facility data in the Valley.
There have been 18 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus — no new deaths were announced Saturday — including 11 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died.
The virus has infected 674 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 379 in Northumberland County, 119 in Union County, 89 in Montour County and 87 in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health data, 736 residents are hospitalized with the virus, well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 89 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator, a decrease of four since Friday.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to more than 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to more than 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,006 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,785 cases among employees.
There have been 66 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 60 residents and 10 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
More travel restrictions
Pennsylvania officials have added two new states to a travel advisory that asks anyone coming from one of 20 potential coronavirus hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Missouri and Wyoming were added to an updated rundown that was released on Friday. The self-quarantine is not enforceable and police are not stopping any out-of-state travelers at borders.
Here is the full list of states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., that there are 1,054 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 106,625. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 146 cases, Delaware County is reporting an increase of 110 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 177 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 18 and July 24 is 157,974 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 24,891 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,114 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 13 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,016,705 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
1% are ages 0-4;
More than 1% are ages 5-12;
3% are ages 13-18;
9% are ages 19-24;
More than 37% are ages 25-49;
23% are ages 50-64; and
25% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
