Pennsylvania surpassed 10,000 total deaths tied to COVID-19 on Wednesday as the state Department of Health announced another 6,759 cases, the seventh time in eight days with at least 6,000 new cases.
The DOH announced 144 new COVID-19-related deaths, the largest single-day increase since May 14. There were three deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus, including two in Northumberland County and one more in Union.
There were 165 new cases in the Valley on Wednesday as the Valley surpassed 5,000 total cases since the state began tracking data in March. There were 78 new cases in Union County, 59 in Northumberland, 20 in Snyder and eight in Montour. Sixteen of Northumberland's new cases are tied to long-term care facilities.
The number of hospitalizations statewide and locally also continued to rise in the latest data release. According to the Department of Health, there are 3,990 state residents hospitalized Wednesday, up 93 from Tuesday's total. There are also 858 patients in the ICU — an increase of 32 — and 441 residents on ventilators — an increase of 36.
Locally, there are 124 patients being treated at local hospitals. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 82 patients, 33 in the ICU, both small increases over Tuesday. The hospital is also treating 15 patients on ventilators, three more than its previous report. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are 12 patients being treated, including five in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital haS 31 patients hospitalized, including seven in the ICU and three on ventilators.
Statewide, there have now been 327,829 total cases since March along with 10,095 deaths. There have been 173 total deaths in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus, including 133 linked to long-term care facilities.
There have been 5,159 cases in the Valley: 2,367 cases and 122 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,456 cases and 16 deaths in Union County, 907 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 429 cases and 15 deaths in Montour. There were 20 counties with at least 100 new cases on Wednesday, including 1,045 in Philadelphia.
Prisons
Active COVID-19 cases are increasing at federal and state prison facilities in the Valley according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
The BOP's federal dashboard shows 186 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of four from Tuesday.
There are now 126 active inmate cases at USP-Allenwood along with six active staff cases. That total was 41 inmates and five staffers in Monday's release. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there are 52 cases, 49 among inmates, an increase of 14 cases. At the low-security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg has five active staffer cases, an increase of one.
One inmate and one staffer have already recovered at Allenwood's low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
SCI-Coal Township reported 44 active cases, 28 among inmates, an increase of six new cases over the past 24 hours. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,750 cases, including 1,177 among inmates.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 899 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 635 long-term care facility cases (495 among residents) in Northumberland County, 107 (90) in Snyder, 105 (84 residents) in Montour and 52 (40) in Union County. One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.