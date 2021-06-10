Pennsylvania vaccinated 91,972 people against COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the state total number of doses administered past 11 million, according to the Department of Health's Thursday report.
The data report showed 45,344 more Pennsylvanians had received a second dose and the most available protection against the vaccine. That number includes 56.4 percent of the adult population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pennsylvania ranks fifth among the 50 states in total doses administered. To date, 72.6% of all adults in Pennsylvania have received one dose.
Thursday's reported figures included 974 new vaccinations in the Valley and 700 of those were second shots.
The state ended a streak of five consecutive days with fewer than 500 cases, posting 560 new infections. In the four Valley counties there eight new cases and a case was removed from Snyder County's total. Five new infections were reported in Northumberland County, two in Union County and one in Montour.
COVID-19-related death numbers in the Valley did not change. The state reported 21 new deaths.
Hospitalizations
In the last three days, the state removed 124 patients from its hospitalizations list and as of midnight Thursday, 630 were being treated in hospitals, 159 in intensive care units (ICUs) — an increase of three — and 109 were on ventilators. The ventilators figure was the same reported Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Valley health care facilities, there were 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 14 in ICUs and three on ventilators, according to the state.
Geisinger in Danville reported two fewer patients — now 22 — than it did on Wednesday. Those included nine patients in ICUs and three on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were three patients, two of them in an ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital reported five patients, — an increase of two — and three in ICUs — the same as reported the previous two days.
No patients at the Northumberland County or Union County facilities were on ventilators.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the same number as reported over the weekend.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There are two active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, where there were no cases as of Monday. The state Department of Corrections reports one inmate and one staff member are infected. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State reported Thursday have been the same since the weekend.