The Valley has 11 new COVID-19 cases today according to the state Department of Health, which announced another 834 cases statewide to push the total across Pennsylvania to more than 110,000.
There were eight new cases in Northumberland County, two in Snyder and one in Union County. Since the state began tracking data in March, there have bee 711 cases in the Valley and 110,218 statewide.
The largest increases came from Allegheny (125 new cases) and Philadelphia (111) counties.
State health officials announced another 16 deaths statewide, pushing the total to 7,162. Of that total, 4,883 have been tied to long-term care facilities. The DOH database attributes eight of Northumberland County's 11 deaths to long-term care facilities.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have now been 711 cases in the Valley, including 398 in Northumberland County, 129 in Union, 92 in Montour and Snyder counties. Eighteen Valley residents have died from the novel coronavirus: 11 in Northumberland, 3 in Montour, and 2 each in Snyder and Union counties. The last Valley death confirmed by the state was July 21.
According to the state Department of Health data, 716 residents are hospitalized with the virus, well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,883 cases among employees, for a total of 23,183 at 841 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Approximately 8,110 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
There have been 68 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes, including one new resident case in Union County.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 62 residents and 11 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.