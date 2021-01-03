State health officials registered 4,579 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday on a day when hospitalizations increased statewide and in the Valley.
The Department of Health also announced 56 deaths. There were no new deaths in the Valley for the second day, while the four-county region had 107 new cases.
A free weeklong drive-thru test site for COVID-19 opens Monday in Union County. The drive-thru only site will operate in the parking lot of Christ’s United Lutheran Church, known by some as the “4 Bells Church,” at 13765 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) between Mifflinburg and Hartleton. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Bring a photo ID and health insurance cards, if available. People receiving the nasal swab test will not be required to pay, however, their insurance will be checked to see if the company will cover any associated costs.
The 107 local cases include 51 in Northumberland County, 30 in Union County, 15 for Snyder County and 11 for Montour.
Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the novel coronavirus increased by 69 to 5,529 on Sunday. Patients being treated in ICUs declined, down 10 to 1,149. There are 25 more residents being treated on ventilators, now 674 statewide.
Valley hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals increased by a dozen in Sunday's report. There were 254 patients, 57 in ICUs, and 35 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 186 patients — a one-day increase of 14 — and added one more virus patient to an ICU, now 41, and had 28 on ventilators, up two.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 17 patients being treated, including four in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility are being treated on a ventilator.
There were two fewer, now 51, coronavirus patients hospitalized at Evangelical Community Hospital, one more in the ICU, now 12, and one fewer on ventilators, now seven.
Geisinger (9) and Evangelical (three) have adult ICU beds available. There are no beds available at Shamokin.
Vaccinations
To date, Pennsylvania has administered 132,612 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a one-day increase of 3,812.
According to the state’s virus tracking dashboard, 4,034 people have been vaccinated in the Valley, an increase of 125 since Saturday. In Montour County, 1,554 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine along with 1,285 in Northumberland, 845 in Union and 350 in Snyder County.
Prisons and state facilities
There are still 320 active COVID-19 cases at four federal prison facilities in Union County, an increase of four cases from Friday. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were 66 active cases including 57 inmates and nine staffers, the same total as on Friday. At Allenwood’s medium-security unit, there were 163 cases, 141 inmates and 22 staffers. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 15 active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were 76 active cases — 54 active inmate cases and 22 staff cases, an increase of one staff case.
Case counts increased by 57 at state prisons. There were 2,087 active cases. At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township there were 26 active cases. There were 17 inmate cases and nine staff cases.
There were 42 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, and the facility has had 168 total cases. There were 19 residents and 23 staffers with active COVID-19 cases. The Danville State Hospital reported 37 cases, including 27 residents.