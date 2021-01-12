Pennsylvania registered more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths for the fifth time in a week on Tuesday as the state surpassed 18,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Health announced 7,275 new cases on Tuesday along with 227 deaths. There were six deaths in the Valley and 139 cumulative cases.
There were 90 new cases in Northumberland County, 36 in Union and 28 in Snyder. Montour County's cumulative total dropped by 15 as the state reconciles testing data out of Geisinger.
Hospitalizations statewide decreased by 28 cases to 5,204 on Tuesday, following a small increase on Monday. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) decreased slightly to 1,060, down 10. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Tuesday, ending a string of three consecutive days with increases. The state reported 639 patients on ventilators, down 24.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals increased by six to 248, including 45 in ICUs, and 25 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 193 patients in its Danville facility, an increase of seven. The hospital is now treating 36 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators, both increases over Monday.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 11 patients were being treated, including one in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility were being treated on a ventilator.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 45 patients were hospitalized, down two from Sunday. Eight are in ICUs and five are being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 12,910 cases, 1,681 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 34 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 836 residents have been infected, and there have been 206 staff cases. At seven affected facilities, there have been 164 deaths.
In Montour, 209 residents — up four — and 53 staff members have tested positive. There have been 15 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers held steady on Monday with 115 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 197 resident cases — up 13 from Monday — 34 staff member cases and 19 deaths.
Vaccines
The state issued the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 16,925 more people in its latest update. There are also 30,172 residents who have received the first and second doses, including 1,280 in the Valley. There have been 7,770 people who have received the first down in the four-county region, including 3,016 in Northumberland County, 2,521 in Montour, 1,448 in Union and 785 in Snyder.
So far, 281,305 residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at federal prisons in Union County is on the decline according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. As of Tuesday morning, there were 234 active cases, down 100 from last week.
There are 117 active cases at Allenwood's medium-security unit — 92 inmates and 25 staffers — along with 31 at the low-security unit — 9 inmates and 21 staffers. At USP-Allenwood, there are 19 active cases, including 18 staffers. At USP-Lewisburg, there are still 77 active cases, 54 inmates and 23 staffers.
There are six new active cases at SCI-Coal Township according to data from the state Department of Corrections. There are still 131 active inmate cases and 15 staffers. Statewide, there are 313 more active cases than on Saturday with 2,727 cases across Pennsylvania.
Active cases are on the decline at the Selinsgrove Center with 73 active cases — down five — and the Danville State Hospital with 19 active cases, down eight.