Pennsylvania surpassed 19,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday while the number of hospitalizations continued to drop across the commonwealth.
Statewide on Saturday, there were 7,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 119 in the Valley. The Department of Health also announced 231 new COVID-related deaths, the fifth day in a row with at least 200 deaths.
Across Pennsylvania, 1,335 residents have died in the last 5 days. There were six deaths in the Valley.
The DOH announced Snyder County will be part of the next rollout of counties to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites on Friday. The Snyder County location will open Wednesday at the Selinsgrove State School.
There were 119 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley. There were 47 new cases in Northumberland County, 31 in Union, 23 in Montour and 18 in Union County.
The state issued 18,718 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, including 245 new shots across the four-county region. As of the latest data release, 59,899 residents have received both doses of the vaccine.
Hospitals
Hospitalizations continued to decline on Saturday. There were 4,743 residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania, down 105 from Friday. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased to 962, down 52. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Saturday to 594, down 10.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals held steady at 228, including 44 in ICUs, and 26 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 178 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 34 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, eight patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 42 patients were hospitalized. Nine are in ICUs and three are being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 13,078 cases, 1,729 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 18 new cases in the latest data on Friday. The state did not update the data on Saturday.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 845 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases.
In Montour, 225 residents and 53 staff members have tested positive. There have been 19 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 213 resident cases, 34 staff member cases and 24 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 1,183 positive cases among the 24 state prisons, including 1,104 inmates. There are no active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township, and 13 staff cases, two more than Friday. At USP-Allenwood, there are still 20 cases, including 19 staffers. At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are still 78 active cases, including 54 inmates.
Cases are on the rise at the Selinsgrove Center, where there are now 79 active cases, including 30 residents and 49 staffers. There have been 223 cases at the facility since March. There are nine active cases at the Danville State Hospital.