Pennsylvania surpassed 1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered on Sunday, including nearly 200,000 residents that have received both doses.
According to the Department of Health, 1,180,356 vaccine doses were administered statewide as of midnight Saturday. That includes 797,706 people who have received the first dose and 191,325 who have received two.
According to state data, 19,799 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 4,552 who have received both.
That milestone comes on a day when state health officials announced another 3,985 new cases across the state, including another 111 in the Valley. Statewide, there were 59 deaths, including four in the Valley.
Locally, there were 56 new cases in Montour County, 32 in Northumberland, 17 in Union and 6 in Snyder. There have now been more than 15,000 cases in the Valley since March.
Hospitalizations
State hospitalizations ticked down again on Sunday. There are now 3,370 patients hospitalized across the state, including 152 in the Valley.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) dropped by 29 to 695 and the number of patients on ventilators dropped 23 to 428.
In Valley health care facilities, 152 patients are being treated for the novel coronavirus, down 2 from Saturday report. There are 117 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, down two from Saturday, with 24 in ICUs and 13 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, five patients are being treated, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there are 30 patients including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator.