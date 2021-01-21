Pennsylvania surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the state Department of Health announced another 260 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Since March, state health officials say 20,128 Pennsylvania residents have died, including 451 in the Valley. Of the total number of statewide fatalities, 3,914 have died since Jan. 1.
State Health officials announced 5,664 new cases on Thursday — including 101 in the Valley. There were six deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the Valley, including two in Northumberland and Snyder counties and one in Union.
The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Valley increased by 101. There were 40 new cases in Northumberland County, 30 in Union, 19 in Montour, 12 in Snyder.
Another 19,142 people received the first dose of a COVID vaccine in the latest data, including 404 in the Valley. State health officials also report that 88,450 people have received both doses. Across the region, 11,050 Valley residents have received the initial vaccine dose and 2,472 have received both.
Hospitals
As of noon Wednesday, there were 4,758 residents hospitalized in Pennsylvania, down 134 from Wednesday. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) decreased to 851, down 38. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Monday to 530, down 16. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 when 6,346 residents were being treated in hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by 10 to 193, including 45 in ICUs, and 23 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 144 patients in its Danville facility, down 10 on Thursday. The hospital is now treating 36 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, nine patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, 40 patients were hospitalized. Eight are in ICUs, while one patient is being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 13,984 cases, 1,787 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 11 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 864 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 174 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 248 residents and 56 staff members have tested positive. There have been 19 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 225 resident cases, 35 staff member cases and 27 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are now 13 active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township — there are no inmate cases — down four from Wednesday's total.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are still 68 active cases, including 30 residents and 38 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are at least nine active cases, including eight staffers.
The number of active cases at federal prisons in Union County has dropped to 194, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There are 82 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 57 inmates and 20 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are 19 active cases (five inmates and 15 staffers) and 73 at the medium-security unit (42 inmates and 31 staffers).