Pennsylvania surpassed 200,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when state health officials announced another 2,228 cases, the second-highest single-day total since tracking began in March and the fifth time in seven days with more than 2,000 cases statewide.
There are also 15 new cases in the Valley — including 10 in Northumberland County — and one death, also in Northumberland County. There have now been 3,010 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley since March.
Statewide there have been 14,377 new cases over the past seven days.
The 15 new cases in the Valley on Wednesday include the 10 in Northumberland County, three in Union County and one each in Montour and Snyder counties. Since March, there have been 1,527 cases in Northumberland, 702 in Union, 484 in Snyder and 297 in Montour. Of the Valley's 150 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 112 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 17 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 11 in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
The state Department of Health (DOH) announced an additional 2,751 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, more than 500 cases higher than any other day since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Statewide, there were 22 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 8,718. There was one new death added to Northumberland County, the 112th in that county.
Bucknell has 91 students in quarantine as of Wednesday morning. The school has had 29 total cases on campus, including 10 active cases.
Since March, there have been 200,674 cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania. State health officials estimate 78 percent of residents infected by the coronavirus have recovered.
Hospitalizations also increased again on Tuesday. There are now 1,187 residents hospitalized, up 17 from Tuesday. The number of residents being treated on ventilators increased by four to 114. The number of Valley residents hospitalized increased by one. There are 18 patients hospitalized in the Valley — 13 at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and three at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating two patients on ventilators.
There are 58 active cases — 53 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update.
Since March, there have been 761 cases at Valley nursing homes. In Northumberland County, there have been 397 resident and 129 staff cases, 83 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 80 resident and 20 staff cases in Montour, and 28 resident and nine staff cases in Union County. There were no new cases in the Valley tied to long-term care facilities on Wednesday.
Prisons
There are 26 active cases at three federal prison facilities in Union County according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
As of Wednesday morning, there are eight inmates and 13 staffers still positive for COVID-19 at the two facilities in Allenwood while four inmates and one staffer are still active at USP-Lewisburg.
There are now 100 active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections, including 95 inmates and five staffers. Statewide there are 423 active cases — 273 inmates and 150 staffers — at two dozen state prisons.