Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19

Gov. Tom Wolf has let Pennsylvania’s health secretary, Rachel Levine, take the public lead.

Pennsylvania now has more than 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with state health officials saying another 1,366 residents tested positive in the latest data release Monday.

There were 10 new cases in Montour County announced Monday part of an increase 18 new cases locally. Northumberland County has 40 cases, followed by Montour's 39, 23 in Snyder (up from 20) and 21 in Union County (up from 19). 

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240 76,719
April 8 16,239 1,680 309 82,299
April 9 18,228 1,989 338 87,374
April 10 19,979 1,751 416 93,040
April 11 21,655 1,676 494 98,498
April 12 22,833 1,178 507 102,057
April 13 24,199 1,366 524 105,593

The 5.9 percent increase in cases day-over-day statewide marks the fifth consecutive day the increase was less than 10 percent.

State health officials announced another 17 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. There now have been 524 deaths statewide and still just one in Valley.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
  • 1% are aged 13-18;
  • 6% are aged 19-24; 
  • Nearly 41% are aged 25-49; 
  • Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

