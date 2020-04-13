Pennsylvania now has more than 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with state health officials saying another 1,366 residents tested positive in the latest data release Monday.
There were 10 new cases in Montour County announced Monday part of an increase 18 new cases locally. Northumberland County has 40 cases, followed by Montour's 39, 23 in Snyder (up from 20) and 21 in Union County (up from 19).
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
|76,719
|April 8
|16,239
|1,680
|309
|82,299
|April 9
|18,228
|1,989
|338
|87,374
|April 10
|19,979
|1,751
|416
|93,040
|April 11
|21,655
|1,676
|494
|98,498
|April 12
|22,833
|1,178
|507
|102,057
|April 13
|24,199
|1,366
|524
|105,593
The 5.9 percent increase in cases day-over-day statewide marks the fifth consecutive day the increase was less than 10 percent.
State health officials announced another 17 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. There now have been 524 deaths statewide and still just one in Valley.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 6% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.