With 1,146 new confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday, Pennsylvania had its second-smallest increase new cases this month, state health officials announced today. The state also announced 60 new deaths Tuesday, pushing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 584 statewide.
The 1,146 new cases — an increase of 4.7 percent — brings the statewide total to 25,345. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date across Pensylvania.
Northumberland County has eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the most recent data released by the state Department of Health.
There are now 139 cases in the four Valley counties — up 16 from Monday. Northumberland's total is now 48, followed by Montour County (44, up 5 from Monday), Snyder County (24, up 1) and Union County (23, up 2).
Overall state data is scheduled to be released at noon today.
Eighteen Geisinger patients have died as a result of COVID-19 complications across the entire health system, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday morning.
Late Monday, the Montour County Coroner’s office confirmed it was investigating two deaths from COVID-19 of residents from the Berwick Retirement Village I, Coroner Scott Lynn said.
According to state data, just one resident of the four Valley counties has died due to complications of the novel coronavirus.