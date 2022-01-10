More than a third of all COVID-19 tests over the past week in Pennsylvania have been positive and the state has surpassed 250,000 new coronavirus cases in the first 10 days of January.
The state Department of Health recorded 29,060 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the third-highest one-day total since the first cases were recorded in Pennsylvania in March 2020.
It was the seventh straight day with 24,000 or more cases and ninth time in 11 days to surpass that mark. The 13 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 13 days.
Hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 15th consecutive day.
The Valley saw 332 new infections, the fourth time in six days with at least 300 new cases combined in the four Valley counties. Northumberland County’s 162 cases were the fourth-highest in the county of the last week and the sixth day in a row with least 100. Union County added 87 new cases, its highest total since Jan. 7, 2021. Snyder County had 47 new cases, while Montour County recorded 36.
According to the state's early warning dashboard, 34.1 percent of PCR tests last week were positive, up nearly 10 percent in one week. In Montour County, 25.7 percent of PCR tests were positive last week, while it was 31.1 percent in Northumberland County, 25.5 in Snyder and 20.5 in Union.
Statewide there were 21 new deaths. No Valley residents’ deaths were tied to the novel coronavirus in Monday's report.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 99.22 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.31 percent — only 10 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 22 counties nationwide that aren't seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report on Monday, 6,891 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 101 from Sunday. COVID hospitalizations statewide are up 2,532 since Dec. 27.
It was the 12th time in the last two weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased by more than 100 in a single day.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remain high — there were 1,078 in intensive care units (ICUs), up five — and 656 were breathing using ventilators, up four.
There were 184 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 123 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 16 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 45 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 39 patients in the ICU and 31 on a ventilator, all the same numbers as reported since Saturday. Shamokin had sox in the ICU, up three from Sunday's report.
At Evangelical, there were seven patients in the ICU, and three on a ventilator. Of those patients, none were fully vaccinated hospital officials reported.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases remained level over the weekend at prisons across the Valley.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 89 active inmate cases along with six staff cases. The prison has added more than 80 inmate cases over four days but reported no new infections since Saturday.
At Allenwood, there were 48 new inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, 13 inmate cases at the medium-security facility and seven inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 12 inmate cases and 23 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township — both the same numbers as reported since Saturday — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 302 inmate cases and 490 staff cases, also even with Saturday’s reporting.
There were 24 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center.
There were five staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys’ unit and residents in the girls’ unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls’ unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.