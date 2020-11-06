Pennsylvania shattered its single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday when the state Department of Health announced 3,384 more cases of the novel coronavirus, breaking Thursday's record by nearly 500.
There were also 50 new cases in the Valley on Friday and the first death in more than a week. State health officials confirmed another COVID-related death in Northumberland County, the 113th death in that county and 153rd in the region. Statewide there were another 38 deaths, the fourth day in a row with at least 30 deaths, pushing the statewide total of 8,975.
There have now been 223,950 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania since March. The state estimates 76 percent of patients have already recovered. There were 2,900 new cases on Thursday.
From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 there were 301,056 tests with 17,690 positive cases in Pennsylvania.
Friday's total marks the 10th time in 11 days with at least 2,000 cases. The state has had more than 1,000 cases for 32 consecutive days.
The number of hospitalizations decreased by two to 1,597 across the state. There are 149 patients being treated on ventilators, an increase of two. Numbers also remained steady in the Valley. Thirty-two residents are in Valley hospitals. There are 20 patients, seven on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and five patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities.
Locally, there are 50 more cases of the novel coronavirus, including 23 in Northumberland County. There are also 11 new cases in Union County, and eight each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Since March, there have been 3,347 cases in the Valley: 1,704 in Northumberland, 770 in Union, 549 in Snyder and 324 in Montour County
Of the Valley's cases, 790 of them linked to long-term care facilities, according to the state’s nursing home database.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, here have been 544 cases at 10 Northumberland County long-term care facilities (412 patients, 132 staffers), 101 in Montour County (81 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 16 staffers) and 46 in Union County (36 residents, 10 staffers). The state updates their long-term care facility database weekly on Tuesdays.
Of the Valley's 153 deaths, 128 are tied to long-term care facilities.
Prisons
According to the state Department of Correction's COVID dashboard, there are now 123 active cases at the prison, including 118 inmates and five staffers. Statewide, there are 683 cases, including 470 inmates.
At four federal facilities in Union County, there are now just 10 active cases, seven among inmates. That is a drop of 16 cases from Thursday. Allenwood’s medium-security site has 4 cases, all among inmates. There are three active inmate cases and one staff worker cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and no active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 215 cases at the federal prisons, including 200 among inmates.