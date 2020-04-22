Pennsylvania surpassed 35,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,600 coronavirus-related deaths, on Wednesday.
There were just two new local cases confirmed in the latest data released by the state Department of Health, one each in Snyder and Union counties. There are now 185 cases in the Valley.
Statewide, health officials announced 1,156 cases on Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 35,684. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. The state also confirmed another 58 deaths, pushing the death toll in Pennsylvania to 1,622.
The 3.3 percent increase in total cases day-over-day is the second smallest increase since the state began to release data last month. There are now 77 cases in Northumberland County, 47 in Montour, 31 in Snyder and 30 in Union.
Pennsylvania still has a large number of ventilators available according to the Knowledge Center Hospital Information System. There are 2,764 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 668 are on ventilators. The state has 5,120 ventilators and 1,487 are in use, including those for non-coronavirus related patients.
There are eight COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Montour County and none in any of the other three counties.
State data also show 136,272 patients have tested negative to date.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”