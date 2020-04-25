Pennsylvania surpassed 40,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the state began tracking data in mid-March, adding another 1,397 new cases on Saturday.
Officials with the state Department of Health also announced another 45 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths. The statewide total is now 1,537. The 45 deaths is the smallest one-day increase since April 13.
There are four new confirmed cases in the region with three of the four in Northumberland County, which now has had 87 confirmed cases. Snyder County also has one new case to increase its total to 32 and 197 overall in the four counties. Montour (47) and Union (31) stayed steady.
Pennsylvania remains in good shape when it comes to ventilators to care for patients. State data show that 2,647 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 662 who are on ventilators. Of the state's 5,144 available ventilators, 1,476 are in use.
Geisinger has eight COVID-19 patients on ventilators and Evangelical Community Hospital has one.
Pennsylvania has conducted 152,886 negative tests.