Pennsylvania Health officials recorded nearly 200 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, a number that pushed the state's total number of deaths since the pandemic began 22 months ago to more than 41,000.
The Department of Health recorded 192 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday along with 7,305 new cases, the largest increase in cases in three days.
Wednesday marked the fourth day in a row with fewer than 10,000 new cases. In the Valley, there were 194 new cases, more than half in Northumberland County.
Northumberland County added 113 new cases on Wednesday, the first time since Friday with more than 100 cases in a single day. State Health officials also recorded 44 new cases in Snyder County, 28 in Union and nine in Montour.
Tuesday’s local report included 11 new cases at long-term care facilities, including five staff members in Northumberland County and one staff case in Montour and Union counties. There are two new resident cases in Northumberland County and one in both Union and Montour counties.
The 192 deaths registered on Wednesday pushed the statewide total to 41,028 since March 2020, including 868 deaths of Valley residents. Two Valley residents died from COVID complications, state data show, including one in Montour and another in Snyder.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.75 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.16 percent — only five counties nationwide — were showing low levels; only six counties don’t have high transmission rates nationally. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.8 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 4,317 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 250 from Tuesday. It marked the eighth time in nine days COVID hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 patients. It is the lowest one-day total of hospitalizations in Pennsylvania since Dec. 8, 2021.
Statewide, there were 712 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 54, and 453 were breathing using ventilators, down seven.
There were 147 patients hospitalized locally on Wednesday, even with Tuesday's report. There were 110 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up five — 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin, and 24 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down five.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 27 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator, both up one from Tuesday. Shamokin had two patients in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were four patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 17 of 24 were not fully vaccinated, along with three of four in the ICU and the patient being treated on a ventilator.
Systemwide for Geisinger, 217 of 285 COVID patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated. Of the 68 who were vaccinated, 43 received their last dose more than 180 days ago. Forty-three of the 49 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU were not fully vaccinated and four of the six who were had their last dose more than 180 days ago. Thirty-five of 40 COVID patients on ventilators were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Four of the five who were vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley remained steady on Wednesday.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were five active inmate cases and 15 staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 28 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 69 inmate cases. There were eight inmate cases at USP Allenwood and one staff case.
There were 10 inmate cases and 32 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,179 inmate cases and 670 staff cases, down 53 staff cases in one day.
As of Wednesday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 63 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, down 13 staff and two resident cases. At Danville State Hospital, there were 23 resident and 14 staff cases, both up slightly from previous reports.
There were six girls cases in the North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were fewer than five staff infections at the girls unit and eight staff cases at the boys unit.