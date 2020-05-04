Pennsylvania state health officials announced 825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest increase in more than a month as the state surpassed 50,000 cases.
The Department of Health announced the state has now reached 2,458 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. There were 4 new deaths Monday.
There is just one new case the Valley — the 100th confirmed case in Northumberland County. There are also no new cases at Valley nursing or personal care facilities. There are nine cases tied to two facilities — one in Northumberland and one in Union County.
Montour (50 cases), Union (38) and Snyder (33) all remained steady. There have now been 50,092 confirmed cases statewide.
State data show 2,695 Pennsylvanians are still hospitalized with COVID-19, including 555 on ventilators. Six ventilators are being used in the Valley for COVID-19 patients, all in Montour County.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,345 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,224 cases among employees, for a total of 10,569 at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,646 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,084 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative to date.