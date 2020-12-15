On the day the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the state has surpassed 500,000 total COVID-19 cases, state health officials confirmed 270 new deaths and another 269 residents in the hospital.
Statewide there were 9,556 new cases on Tuesday, including 159 new cases in the Valley. There were also six new deaths in the region, three each in Northumberland and Union counties.
The state continued to reconcile data in Montour County after a series of tests from Geisinger Medical Center were sent to the state for results and the DOH reported all the positives from the batch as positives for Montour County. While the county-specific data show another 11 new cases in Montour, the county's cumulative total was down 117 as state health officials match addresses to the test results.
State officials announced another 83 cases in Northumberland County, 49 in Snyder and 16 in Union. There were 28 counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday.
Statewide there have now been 509,320 cases since March. Pennsylvania had its first case on March 6; it took until July 18 to hit 100,000 cases. On Oct 28, Pennsylvania officials announced the 200,000th case. Pennsylvania then hit 300,000 on Nov. 21, 400,000 on Dec. 5 and 500,000 on Dec. 15.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 6,295 residents in hospitals across Pennsylvania, including 179 in three Valley locations. There were 400 residents hospitalized on Sept. 20.
There were also 1,264 state residents being treated in intensive care units across the state — up 15 — and 705 on ventilators — up eight — according to state data. There were 559 adult ICU beds available across the state according to the DOH. Locally, there were five more residents hospitalized Tuesday than on Monday. There were 120 patients being treated at Geisinger's main campus in Danville, including 33 in the ICU and 15 on ventilators. Geisinger has nine adult ICU beds open. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 10 patients were being treated, including two in the ICU. The hospital has no adult ICU beds open. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 49 residents were being treated, including nine in the ICU and two on ventilators. The hospital had two open ICU beds.
Nursing homes
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive, one has successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Monday. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 42 of them have returned to work. There are two tests pending at the facility. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 50 active cases, 28 among residents and 22 among staff, according to a facility report. There have been 143 confirmed cases at the center, including 92 among residents.
There have been at least 1,261 cases at Valley nursing homes, up 13 from Monday. Nine of the new cases were in Snyder County. In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 910 cases (721 residents and 189 staffers) along with 131 deaths. Snyder County has had 132 cases (106 residents, 26 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 122 cases (96 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 97 cases (76 residents, 21 staffers) and five deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
At the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, there were 79 active cases — 46 inmates and 33 staffers, up one each from Monday. Statewide, there were 4,788 active cases across the 24 state prisons — an increase of 728 in one day — including 3,636 inmates.
There are now 69 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center including 19 people receiving services and 40 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 13 resident and 11 staff active cases. There were also at least nine active COVID cases at male and female juvenile detention facilities in Montour County, including seven staffers at the female unit.
There are 171 cases across the four federal prison locations in Union County, an increase of 28 over Monday's data.
There were 53 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 44 inmates and nine staffers. This is an increase of 21 cases since Monday.
There are no active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 14 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 64 active cases, including 45 inmates. There are also 40 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 33 inmates and seven staffers.