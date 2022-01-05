COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surged to more than 6,000 for the first time in nearly a year on Wednesday and the state Department of Health registered a record number of new cases for the fifth time in eight days.
State Health officials recorded 28,018 new cases on Wednesday, breaking the record of 24,850 set Tuesday. Pennsylvania has had at least 20,000 cases four times in the last six days. The eight highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past eight days.
Hospitalizations for the coronavirus continued to surge with 211 more patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms across Pennsylvania. It was the fourth consecutive day at least 100 new patients have been in hospitals. As of noon Wednesday, 6,187 patients are in Pennsylvania hospitals, the first time since Jan. 9, 2021, more than 6,000 were in statewide facilities.
There have been more than 100,000 cases in the five days of 2022. With 111,058 cases so far, January 2022 already has the eighth-most cases in a single month since the pandemic began in early 2020. A record 299,504 were recorded in Pennsylvania last month.
Statewide, there were also 143 more deaths linked to the coronavirus, including one in Snyder County. It was the second day in a row with more than 100 deaths statewide and pushed the statewide total to more than 37,000 since the first death was recorded on March 18, 2020.
The Valley recorded 311 new infections on Wednesday, the ninth consecutive day with at least 100 new cases and the 31st time since Dec. 1 to reach that mark. It marked the first time since Dec. 23, 2020, with more than 300 local cases in one day There have been 976 cases so far in January.
There were 163 new infections in Northumberland County, 55 in Snyder County, 53 in Union and 40 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Forest County, in northwestern Pennsylvania, is reporting now reporting high transmission rates after several days of moderate or substantial.
Nationwide, 96.43 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission, up more than 11 percent since the data was last updated. The CDC reports 0.96 percent — only 31 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.13% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report on Tuesday, 5,976 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 347 from Monday and more than 560 over two days. COVID hospitalizations statewide are up more than 700 since Jan. 1.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also increased — there were 1,034 in intensive care units (ICUs), up 30 from Monday — and 621 were breathing using ventilators, up 15.
There were 199 patients hospitalized locally, up three from Monday.
There were 132 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 19 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 55 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up seven. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 47 patients in the ICU — up five — and 29 on a ventilator. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU — up one from Tuesday — and four on a ventilator. The hospital is reporting 47 of 55 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, along with nine of 10 in the ICU and three of four being treated on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at USP-Allenwood declined sharply on Wednesday while the federal Bureau of Prisons added 15 new inmate cases at nearby USP-Lewisburg.
As of Wednesday, the BOP is reporting 27 inmate and one staff case in Lewisburg. At Allenwood, there is one staff inmate case at the low-security unit, 13 at the medium-security facility and 13 at USP-Allenwood, down 80 from Tuesday. There are two staff cases at the low security unit and one at USP-Allenwood.
There were three inmate cases and 10 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 151 inmate cases — up three — and 327 staff cases, up 24 from Tuesday.
There were 12 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center along with fewer than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals. All COVID infection data at the state facilities were the same as reported Saturday.