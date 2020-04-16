Pennsylvania surpassed 700 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday with 60 new confirmed deaths statewide according to the Department of Health.
There have been 707 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the first death was confirmed on March 18. Thursday marked the third consecutive day with at least 60 fatalities, according to state data.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
|76,719
|April 8
|16,239
|1,680
|309
|82,299
|April 9
|18,228
|1,989
|338
|87,374
|April 10
|19,979
|1,751
|416
|93,040
|April 11
|21,655
|1,676
|494
|98,498
|April 12
|22,833
|1,178
|507
|102,057
|April 13
|24,199
|1,366
|524
|105,593
|April 14
|25,345
|1,146
|584
|108,286
|April 15
|26,490
|1,145
|647
|111,094
|April 16
|27,735
|1,245
|707
|113,735
Another 1,245 confirmed cases pushed the statewide total of 27,735, an increase of 4.7 percent. There are 10 new confirmed cases in the Valley — with still one confirmed death — according to the latest numbers released by state health officials.
There are 157 total cases in the four Valley counties. Northumberland (60) and Montour (48) counties both saw four new cases on Thursday. Union County added two and now has 25, while Snyder County — the only Valley county with a death — remained at 23.
There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date.
The only death in the Valley was confirmed in a Snyder County resident on April 1.
According to state data, 2,502 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, including 664 on ventilators. No COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator in Valley hospitals. The state database shows 10 ventilators are in use in Montour County for COVID-19 patients. Union and Northumberland counties do not have any coronavirus patients on a ventilator.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 6% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.