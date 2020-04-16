COVID-19 file

Pennsylvania surpassed 700 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday with 60 new confirmed deaths statewide according to the Department of Health.

There have been 707 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the first death was confirmed on March 18. Thursday marked the third consecutive day with at least 60 fatalities, according to state data.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240 76,719
April 8 16,239 1,680 309 82,299
April 9 18,228 1,989 338 87,374
April 10 19,979 1,751 416 93,040
April 11 21,655 1,676 494 98,498
April 12 22,833 1,178 507 102,057
April 13 24,199 1,366 524 105,593
April 14 25,345 1,146 584 108,286
April 15 26,490 1,145 647 111,094
April 16 27,735 1,245 707 113,735

Another 1,245 confirmed cases pushed the statewide total of 27,735, an increase of 4.7 percent. There are 10 new confirmed cases in the Valley — with still one confirmed death — according to the latest numbers released by state health officials.

There are 157 total cases in the four Valley counties. Northumberland (60) and Montour (48) counties both saw four new cases on Thursday. Union County added two and now has 25, while Snyder County — the only Valley county with a death — remained at 23.

There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. 

The only death in the Valley was confirmed in a Snyder County resident on April 1.

According to state data, 2,502 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, including 664 on ventilators. No COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator in Valley hospitals. The state database shows 10 ventilators are in use in Montour County for COVID-19 patients. Union and Northumberland counties do not have any coronavirus patients on a ventilator.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
  • 1% are aged 13-18;
  • 6% are aged 19-24; 
  • Nearly 40% are aged 25-49; 
  • Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
  • Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.

