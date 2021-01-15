Pennsylvania surpassed 750,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday as hospitalizations continued to drift lower.
The state Department of Health announced 6,047 new cases and 215 new deaths on Friday. It marked the fourth day in a row with at least 200 deaths; there have been 1,104 deaths over the past four days across Pennsylvania.
Also on Friday, the DOH announced Snyder County will be part of the next rollout of counties to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. The Snyder County location will open Wednesday at the Selinsgrove State School.
Locally there were 10 new deaths, pushing the Valley's total since March to 415. State officials confirmed five new deaths in Northumberland County, four in Union and one in Montour. There were 104 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley, while the cumulative total increased by 92. There were 60 new cases in Northumberland County, 27 in Union and 14 in Snyder. The county-specific database shows 12 new cases in Montour in Friday's data release, while the county's cumulative total dropped by 13 as the state continues to reconcile tests out of Geisinger.
Vaccines
The state issued the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 27,697 more people in its latest update, the second-largest one-day increase since the vaccine began being administered last month and the second day in a row with at least 20,000 vaccinations. There are also 58,116 residents who have received the first and second doses, including 1,665 in the Valley. There have been 8,866 people who have received the first dose in the four-county region, including 3,503 in Northumberland County, 2,713 in Montour, 1,749 in Union and 901 in Snyder.
So far, 349,101 residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine across Pennsylvania.
Hospitals
Hospitalizations continued to decline on Friday. There are now 4,848 residents in Pennsylvania, down 132 from Thursday. Virus patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased to 1,010, down three. The number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased on Wednesday to 604.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals held steady at 228, including 44 in ICUs, and 26 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is treating 178 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 34 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, eight patients were being treated. There is one patient in the ICU. No patients are being treated on ventilators in the Northumberland County facility.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 42 patients were hospitalized. Nine are in ICUs and three are being treated on ventilators.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 13,078 cases, 1,729 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 18 new cases in the latest data release. Both Montour and Northumberland counties had six new resident cases on Friday.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 845 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases.
In Montour, 225 residents and 53 staff members have tested positive. There have been 19 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 213 resident cases, 34 staff member cases and 24 deaths.
Prisons
As of Thursday morning, there were 308 active cases at federal prison facilities in Union County, 40 from Thursday.
There were 157 active cases at Allenwood's medium-security unit —130 inmates and 27 staffers — along with 40 at the low-security unit — 29 inmates and 14 staffers. At USP-Allenwood, there were 20 active cases, including 19 staffers. At USP-Lewisburg, there were still 78 active cases, 54 inmates and 24 staffers.
At SCI-Coal Township, according to data from the state Department of Correction, there are now only 11 staff cases active.