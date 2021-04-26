Pennsylvania surpassed 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday, which ranks fifth nationally among total shots administered.
According to the CDC, 47.3% of Pennsylvania's eligible population has received at least one dose. The news comes as the state Department of Health announced 1,881 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
Across the Valley, there 22 new cases, including nine in Northumberland County, eight in Union, four in Snyder and one in Montour. There were no new deaths in the Valley or statewide according to the DOH.
According to the DOH’s reporting, 51,872 vaccines were administered statewide on Sunday, pushing the total number of vaccinations to more than 8 million. State records show 3.2 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
The state also reported 2,561 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 141 patients for the second day in a row. Of that total, 544 were in intensive care units and 252 were being treated on ventilators.
There are 71 COVID patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania, including 42 at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger-Shamokin and 23 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-seven patients are being treated in the ICU — 19 in Danville, six at Evangelical and two in Geisinger-Shamokin — and sevent patients at Geisinger's main campus in Danville are on ventilators and one at Evangelical.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week of April 16–April 22 decreased to 8.6 percent, ending a streak of five consecutive weeks of increases.
On campus
Bucknell University had 13 fewer active COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the new total at 91 — including 89 students. There were two positive tests on campus on Sunday, according to the university’s dashboard.
The university had 131 students in isolation, down a dozen. Fifty-five percent of the university’s allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active student case, down nine from the last report on Friday. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still three active cases at four federal prisons in Union County. As of Monday morning, there were two inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no active cases at USP-Allenwood or the medium-security unit.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 10 active cases, up one from Sunday. There is one inmate case and nine staff cases. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there were 10 staffers with COVID, the same number as reported Friday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There were less than five active employee cases according to the state’s online dashboard on Saturday. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were two new staff cases in Northumberland County in the latest data report.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,042 resident cases and 260 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.