Pennsylvania registered its 800,000th COVID-19 case on Sunday as case numbers and hospitalizations drop across the state.
According to the Department of Health, there were 3,965 new cases in the latest data release, along with 83 new deaths. Locally, there were 74 new cases and one death in Sunday's data. The only local death was registered in Northumberland County, the 287th in that county.
There are 34 new cases in Northumberland County, 17 in Union, 16 in Montour and seven in Snyder County.
In the first 24 days of 2021, the state has recorded 22 percent — 4,631 of 20,609 total — of its total number of virus-related deaths since early March.
Statewide, 548,531 residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 111,670 have received both doses. In the Valley, 13,330 people have received the first dose and 2,708 have gotten both.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased again on Sunday, dropping by 87 after losing nearly 600 on Friday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 when 6,346 residents were being treated in hospitals.
Statewide 3,910 patients are being treated in hospitals, 790 in an intensive care unit (ICU) and 479 on ventilators. Patients in ICUs decreased by 13 and patients on ventilators increased by 15.
In Valley hospitals, 171 patients were being treated, 38 in ICUs and 20 on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 118 patients — down 13 from Saturday — including 29 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, 11 patients were hospitalized, one of them in ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, there were 42 patients, 17 in ICUs and one on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 872 residents have been infected, and there have been 212 staff cases. There have been 179 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 262 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive. There have been 20 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 225 resident cases, 36 staff member cases and 27 deaths.