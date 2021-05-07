Pennsylvania surpassed 9 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered on Friday while the Department of Health also registered its highest new case count in four days.
State health officials announced 2,986 new cases across the state in its latest data release, including 59 new cases in the four-county region. Statewide, there were also 47 deaths, the fourth day in a row with at least 45 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
In the Valley, there were 28 new cases in Northumberland County and 20 in Union County, while Montour County reported six new cases and Snyder five. It was the second time three days Northumberland County had 28 cases. New totals are both the highest in a week in both Montour and Union counties.
There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID-19, the fourth day in a row with no deaths.
DOH officials announced 102,194 vaccination doses were administered on Thursday, pushing the statewide total of shots to 9,041,237 since vaccinations began in December. According to state data, 3.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 6.6 percent, the third week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 19.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there had been 2,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there are two new staff cases in Union County.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 74 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,053 resident cases and 266 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 52 staff cases at seven facilities.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,012 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Friday, down 35. Of that total, 436 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 12, and 237 were being treated on ventilators, up two.
COVID hospitalizations increased by five in the Valley on Friday with 69 total patients, including 48 at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 17 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Twenty-five patients were being treated in the ICU — 19 in Danville, four at Evangelical and two at Shamokin — and five patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
On campus
Susquehanna University's new COVID-19 case count remained level on Friday after three days of increases. There are 20 active cases on campus — all students — as of Friday morning. There have been 150 total cases on campus this semester, including 129 students.
Bucknell University reported 38 active cases, including 36 students, on campus, both up four from Thursday's report. There were five positive tests on campus on Thursday.
The university had 53 students in isolation, up two from Thursday.
Prisons and state centers
There is one active COVID-19 case at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data from the federal Bureau of Prisons. It remains the only active case at the four federal prisons in Union County.
At the three federal facilities in Allenwood, more than 1,300 vaccines have been administered, including 396 inmates and 984 staffers. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 385 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were five active cases — all staffers — level with Thursday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center on Thursday morning, a number that has remained the same since the weekend.
Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 248 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Thursday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.