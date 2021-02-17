Pennsylvania surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with the Department of Health registering another 3,413 new cases across the state. The new cases push Pennsylvania's total to 902,650 since the first cases were reported last March.
Across the Valley, there are 118 new cases, including 93 in Northumberland County, 14 in Snyder and 11 in Union County. There are no new cases in Montour County.
Some of the new cases in Snyder and Union counties are from Susquehanna and Bucknell universities.
Bucknell reported 152 active cases — up 38 from Tuesday. The university reported 43 new positive tests on Tuesday, its highest one-day total this semester. According to Bucknell's dashboard, 149 of the 152 active cases are among students and 179 students remain in isolation, up 20 from Tuesday.
Susquehanna University is reporting nine active cases on campus, including six students and three staffers.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.0 percent last week, the ninth week in a row it has dropped.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by 182 on Wednesday. Statewide, as of noon Wednesday, 2,174 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and on ventilators both decreased on Wednesday. Statewide there were 465 residents in ICUs, down 26, while 255 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 16.
In Valley health care facilities, 71 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down one from Tuesday.
There were 48 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 17 in ICUs and one on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 10 patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 13 patients, including two in the ICU.
Nursing homes
According to state data, there are seven new cases in Valley long-term care facilities since the most recent data release. As of noon Wedndesday, there have been 2,013 cases at 35 locations across the Valley. There have also been 303 total deaths.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just numbers of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 281 residents and 66 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities, up two in the latest county-specific database.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 984 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 206 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 129 resident cases and 33 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 236 resident cases and 43 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
State facilities, prisons
There are 48 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center — down nine from Tuesday — including 14 people receiving services and 34 staffers. Since the pandemic began, there have been 304 cases at the location, including 86 residents and 218 staffers.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital, which has had 68 cases since the pandemic began last March.