Parents and a small number of fans may be able to watch fall sports across Pennsylvania after Gov. Tom Wolf's administration updated its guidance for the return of sports on Wednesday.
Two key parts of the guidance in the state's Aug. 6 update — limiting attendance to student athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only and prohibitions on visitors and spectators — have been eliminated from the new guidance released Wednesday.
The state's latest update does have similar restrictions for gatherings across the state.
"All sports-related activities must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 or fewer people for indoor activity, 250 or fewer people for outdoor activity) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law," the latest guidance noted. "ll individuals present at the facility at which such activities are held count towards gathering limitations and must comply with face covering order and social distancing guidelines."
Tennis and golf teams are already playing across the region. Football and other fall sports — boys and girls soccer, field hockey and cross country — are scheduled to start Sept. 11.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.