A regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing site will open in Snyder County and four other counties next week the state Department of Health announced on Friday.
Beginning Wednesday, clinics will be held in Adams, Carbon, McKean, Snyder, and Washington counties.
Beginning Wednesday, January 20, drive-thru testing clinics will be held to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases Adams, Carbon and Washington counties. The same day, drive-thru and walk-in clinics will begin in Snyder and McKean counties.
The Snyder County testing site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 20 through Jan. 24. The testing location is at the Selinsgrove State School, 145 Meadow Circle, Selinsgrove, PA, 17870; and
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.