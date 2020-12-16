Pennsylvania had the largest number of COVID-19 deaths in more than seven months on Wednesday and surpassed 10,000 new cases for the fifth time in seven days according to the Department of Health.
Also on Wednesday, the state announced a remote testing site would open Friday in five counties, including Montour County.
State health officials announced 10,049 new COVID cases, including 188 in the Valley, along with 279 new deaths. The new deaths were the largest one-day total since 310 deaths were confirmed on May 7 and pushed the statewide total to more than 13,000. Northumberland County has three new deaths, while Montour and Union each had two new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
According to state data, there are also 17 more residents hospitalized in Valley facilities on Wednesday.
There were 95 new cases in Northumberland County, 44 in Union County, 36 in Snyder County and 13 in Montour County. There were 30 counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 6,346 residents in hospitals across Pennsylvania, including 196 in three Valley locations. There were 400 residents hospitalized on Sept. 20.
There were also 1,238 state residents being treated in intensive care units across the state — down 26 — and 740 on ventilators — up 35 — according to state data. There were 556 adult ICU beds available across the state according to the DOH. Locally, there were five more residents hospitalized Tuesday than on Monday. There were 135 patients being treated at Geisinger's main campus in Danville — up 15 — including 36 in the ICU and 24 on ventilators. Nine more patients are on ventilators than on Tuesday. Geisinger has 10 adult ICU beds open. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 10 patients were being treated, including two in the ICU. The hospital has one adult ICU bed open. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 51 residents were being treated, including nine in the ICU and three on ventilators. The hospital had three open ICU beds.
Montour testing site to open
Regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Cambria, Franklin, Mercer, Montour, and Luzerne counties on Friday. The testing locations in Cambria, Franklin and Montour will open on Friday and be open through Tuesday.
Beginning Friday and running daily from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, drive-thru and walk-in testing will be held at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, two counties have percent positivity above 30 percent and 15 counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.
Shikellamy case
A Shikellamy High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"This is the only active case since our reset from Monday based on the new guidance from the Department of Health," he said.
Shikellamy has shut down because of the predicted snowstorm and Bendle said based on the guideline from the Department of Health, the entire district count of cases will be reset after the closure.
"The district continues to work with the Department of Health for guidance on any and all cases," he said. "As we entire the winter months, families should be prepared for start and stops of our school buildings. Families need to be prepared that as cases continue to rise in our communities, that this may get worse before it gets better. However, I do believe it will get better."
Nursing homes
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive and 51 have successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Tuesday. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 42 of them have returned to work. There are two tests pending at the facility. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 50 active cases, 28 among residents and 22 among staff, according to a facility report. There have been 143 confirmed cases at the center, including 92 among residents.
There have been at least 1,288 cases at Valley nursing homes, up 27 from Tuesday. There are 21 new resident cases in Northumberland County and seven in resident cases in Montour.
In Northumberland County, 11 facilities have combined for 935 cases (742 residents and 193 staffers) along with 131 deaths. Snyder County has had 132 cases (106 residents, 26 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 129 cases (103 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at four locations. There have been 98 cases (77 residents, 21 staffers) and five deaths at seven Union County facilities.
Prisons, state facilities
At the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, there were 36 active cases — 26 inmates and 10 staffers. Statewide, there were 3,654 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 3,376 inmates.
There are still 61 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center including 19 people receiving services and 42 staffers. At Danville State Hospital, there were 15 resident and 12 staff active cases.
There are 155 cases across the four federal prison locations in Union County, an increase of 28 over Monday's data.
There were 66 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 57 inmates and nine staffers. This is an increase of 13 cases since Tuesday.
There are no active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 14 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 25 active cases, including six inmates. There are also 40 active cases at USP-Lewisburg, including 33 inmates and seven staffers.