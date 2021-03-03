HARRISBURG — State officials plan to use the first week allocation of 94,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to begin immunizing teachers statewide in order to help schools offer in-person instruction, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
Wolf said that under the state’s plan, the first week’s allocation will be used to target teachers in pre-K, elementary and special education programs. Subsequent week’s allocations will be used to give the vaccine to teachers of older students, the governor said. The state's plan calls for vaccinating educators in both public and private schools.
Wolf said because the vaccine is a one-dose vaccine, it will allow the state to more quickly fully immmunize teachers “so we can get our children back into classrooms as quickly as possible.”
Wolf said under the plan, developed with members of a legislative task force on vaccine distribution, the state will vaccinate not just teachers but all school personnel, including cafeteria workers, bus drivers and others.
State Rep. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster County, a member of the task force, said because the state is relying on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to immunize the school personnel, the state will be able to devote the vaccine doses from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to continue immunizing the state’s population of senior citizens and those with medical conditions that make them more likely to become seriously ill if they get COVID-19.
Aument called Wednesday’s announcement “a major step forward” in the state’s effort to distribute vaccine across the state.
Bipartisan groups of lawmakers had been calling for the state to add teachers to the list of those eligible for COVID vaccine in order to get schools reopened for in-person instruction.
The move was immediately welcomed by school groups like the Pennsylvania School Board Association, that had also called for COVID vaccine to be made available to educators.
“We appreciate that the governor and task force have prioritized these essential roles in receiving the vaccine and see this as a step in the right direction toward getting students back into their classrooms safely,” stated Nathan Mains, PSBA chief executive officer.
To quickly get the vaccine into educators’ arms, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the departments of Education and Health are partnering with the 28 Intermediate Units (IUs) to establish vaccine sites. The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) will administer the vaccine. Philadelphia operates its own separate vaccine distribution.
The vaccination of educators is separate from the ongoing Phase 1A vaccine rollout, which continues at an accelerated pace.
Each IU region will have at least one vaccination location with most locations starting vaccinations between March 10 and 13. Eligible school staff will receive information about vaccine locations and registration instructions. The vaccine is voluntary, according to the governor’s office.